CHICAGO — The city’s Board of Election Commissioners has been busy preparing for Election Day, but also handling early voting and collecting Vote By Mail ballots.

Monday morning the board chair, Marisel Hernandez, is planning to hold a press conference to discuss the latest vote totals in Chicago, information and deadlines ahead of Tuesday, and urge those using Vote By Mail to send in or drop off their ballots “immediately,” according to a press release.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. and WGN is planning to livestream it in its entirety within this story.

On Friday, November 4 the board joined local law enforcement to discuss public safety plans for voting locations. At that time it was noted current early voting numbers were comparable to the last midterm election in 2018.

According to the board’s website, there are more than 1.5 million registered voters in the City of Chicago and the 2018 election saw turnout of 60%.