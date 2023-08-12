CHICAGO — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the Firearms Industry Responsibility Act into law during a gun safety conference at McCormick Place Saturday afternoon.

“[This] would not have been possible without every town’s stead fast partnership and unyielding advocacy,” Pritzker said.

Organizations like Moms Demand Action, Students Demand Action, and Volunteers and Survivors of Gun Violence were all present for the event. Under the new law, gun manufacturers and distributors will face penalties for promoting unsafe marketing practices that cause harm.

“[Those] who market guns to children and under the age of 18, or who promote gun referencing,” Pritzker said. “Like showing an ad for paramilitary purposes.”

Pritzker said he believes the law will bring regulation and accountability to the firearm industry in Illinois.

“Gun manufacturers shouldn’t get to hide from the law, and now they wont be able to,” Pritzker said.