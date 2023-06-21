INDIANAPOLIS — Current Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has announced his endorsement of Mike Pence for US President.

In a tweet sent Wednesday afternoon, Republican candidate for President and former Vice President Mike Pence said that Holcomb will be endorsing him.

“Karen and I are truly humbled by Governor Holcomb’s endorsement as we set out to make America stronger and more prosperous,” Pence said. “Thank you.”

Pence, who served as governor of Indiana from 2013 to 2017, announced his presidential bid earlier this month.

The former Vice President’s announcement officially set up a showdown between the Republican Party’s most recent president and vice president as he and former President Trump are both seeking the GOP nomination.

“I’ve known Mike Pence for decades,” Holcomb said in his endorsement. “Throughout those years, he’s remained honest as the day is long.”

