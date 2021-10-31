Illinois GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who voted to impeach Trump, not seeking reelection

Congressman Adam Kinsinger spoke out Sunday about his decision not to seek reelection.

Kinsinger told ABC’s “This Week,” one of the reasons he’s stepping away: his party’s embrace of the stolen presidential election lie.

“It’s me, Liz Cheney and a few others that are telling the truth and there are about 190 people in the Republican Party that aren’t going to say a word,” he said.

Kinsinger is one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. He also serves on the House committee investigating the attack.

President Trump celebrated Kinzinger’s decision not to run, saying “two down, eight to go,” referring to the House Republicans who voted to impeach him.

Kinzinger still sees the former president as a political force.

“If he runs in 2024, he’ll be the frontrunner,” Kinsinger said. “But I think the Republican establishment now, whether it’s the NRCC, whether it’s Kevin McCarthy, have held onto Donald Trump. They’ve continued to breathe life into him.”

Kinzinger announced he would not seek a seventh term after state lawmakers passed a new congressional map drawn by Democrats that put him in a new district with Trump supporter Congressman Darin LaHood.

“I’m not complaining. It’s redistricting. I get it. It’s being done and abused everywhere,” Kinzinger said.

A U.S. Air Force vet who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, Kinzinger signaled he’s sticking around.

“I’m optimistic for the future,” Kinzinger said. “Whether that means I’m in the House or something else or just fighting for this political cause.”