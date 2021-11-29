IL House Majority Leader Greg Harris won’t seek reelection

Illinois House Majority Leader Greg Harris plans to step down next year, announcing Monday that he will not seek reelection.

Harris said one of his primary goals when he took office 15 years ago was to improve the lives of the LGBTQ community.

Harris was the chief sponsor of the state’s Marriage Equality Act, which passed in 2014.

Two years ago, he became the first LGBTQ person in Illinois legislative leadership.

Harris plans to complete his current term before stepping down. However, he has not made public what he plans to do next.