WASHINGTON — The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday after lawmakers pushed for transparency when it comes to unidentified flying objects.

The hope is the federal government will release more information about UFOs.

The flying objects caught in photos and on video are called Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, or UAP, for short.

The Department of Defense has said they are working to better understand and respond to UAPs, but members of Congress have said that’s not enough.

“We need to know whether these things are, are they domestic? Are they foreign? Or are they something else? And these government needs to have straight answers,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-FL, said.

This is why House leaders pushed for a hearing with the House Oversight Committee.

On Wednesday, the meeting will include testimony from three witnesses.

Earlier this week, National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said these objects are considered a legitimate issue for the Biden administration.

“We just want to better understand it here,” Kirby said. “We’re not saying what they are, or what they’re not. We’re saying that there’s something our pilots are seeing, we’re saying it has had an effect on some of our training operations, so we’re saying we want to get to the bottom of this, we want to understand it better.”

But there are also concerns over protecting national security.

“A blueprint for how to strike that correct balance between protecting our national security and at the same time ensuring the greatest amount of transparency for the American people,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said, D-NY, said.

Members of Congress hope the information can be released to provide clarity for the general public.

“Conspiracies and rumors tend to flourish in places where the federal government is silent or not transparent,” Rep. Eric Burlison, R-MO, said.