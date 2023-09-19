NEW YORK — Fourteen months before the next national election, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and fellow Democrats are gearing up to rerun a familiar playbook from the last election cycle.

“The Dobbs decision just made me angry,” Pritzker said at the Clinton Global Initiative Tuesday.

Pritzker, along with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, were front and center in New York, placing the national spotlight on abortion and reproductive rights.

“The biggest and most important decision that a woman will make in her lifetime is whether and when to have a child,” Whitmer said. “If you don’t think that access to abortion is about the economy, you probably don’t have a uterus or know someone who does.”

“Every state around us in Illinois is an anti-choice state now,” Pritzker added. “And that means that we’ve had a massive increase in the number of women who are seeking just to exercise their fundamental rights, their reproductive rights.”

Across the country, Democrats running for office at every level of government are leaning into the fight for abortion rights after the most recent national election offered proof it’s a winning issue, motivating women and young voters.

While the majority of Democratic politicians support abortion rights, Republicans remain divided on the topic.

“What I think is challenging for the Republicans is the main Republican candidates for president don’t agree on how to handle the abortion issue,” said Suzanne Chod, a professor of political science at North Central College. “Some are advocating for a national ban, others are talking about keeping it at the state level and letting the state decide which is what the Dobbs says should happen.”

“And former President Trump, who’s the frontrunner, did an interview last week saying he would bring both sides together on the issue and that they’d come to a compromise,” Chod added.

As 2024 fast approaches, political analysts and experts like Chod expect abortion to remain at the forefront. She said the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade reset American politics.

“This was a catalyzing event for young women, particularly young women of color who’ve been locked out of the process before,” Chod said. “And I don’t see that changing anytime soon.”