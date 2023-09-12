CHICAGO — Four busloads of Democratic delegates from across the United States stopped by the United Center for a sneak peek of the space where they plan to nominate President Joe Biden for re-election next August.

“We’re delighted,” said Terry Savarise, Chief Operating Officer of the United Center. “We’re excited and we’re a little bit humbled by the selection to be the convention hall for the 2024 [Democratic National] convention.”

The United Center has experience on the national political stage – it last hosted the DNC for the nomination of President Bill Clinton for re-election in 1996, but organizers said 2024 will be their best convention yet. They’re already planning on an appearance from another former president, one who calls Chicago home.

“[Barack] Obama exemplifies the best of all of us,” said Nikki Fried, chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party. “We are excited about Barack Obama showing up for [the] convention.”

The 2024 Democratic National Convention is scheduled to take place from Aug. 19-22.