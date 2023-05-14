CHICAGO — Chicago will get a new mayor Monday when Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson is sworn in.

Johnson will arguably be the most progressive mayor Chicagoans have elected.

He will become the 57th mayor and the leader of America’s third-largest city.

His administration will face several challenges on day one, including choosing a new police superintendent and coming up with a plan to fight violence, which normally spikes during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend and summer.

On Saturday, Brandon Johnson resigned as a Cook County Commissioner.

His full resignation letter is below.

“Today, I announced my resignation from the Cook County Board of Commissioners. As excited as I am about my future as mayor of Chicago, I am also sobered and humbled to be leaving my constituents and colleagues on the Board, because together, we have done so much important work to transform Cook County government.

“As I look back on these last four years, I am particularly proud that, under President Toni Preckwinkle’s steady leadership, we centered equity and justice in all of our work. Whether it was the Justice for Black Lives resolution, which helped frame our budget deliberations, or the Just Housing Ordinance, which protects individuals with arrest records from housing discrimination, we focused our energy on centering and uplifting our most vulnerable, most marginalized communities. Compassion, competency and collaboration propelled everything we accomplished.

“It has been a true honor to serve the residents of the 1st District – a diverse district including middle- and upper-class communities which offer residents a host of wonderful public accommodations. The 1st District is also made up of communities like my beloved Austin neighborhood, which, while rich in people, has suffered decades of disinvestment. I am proud that, during my time on the Board, we made unparalleled investments in communities like mine, funding violence prevention programs, affordable housing, health care and other critical needs.

“I leave this position enormous appreciation, respect and love for the work that each and every one of us has done to improve the quality of life for the people of Cook County. That begins with my staff, Ashlee Horton, Audrey Harding and Lisa Schrantz, who are truly the force behind many of our accomplishments. I give special thanks to President Preckwinkle, Secretary to the Board Lynne Turner and their staff, who keep this engine churning, to all the staff across every bureau and division of county government who work diligently and unseen to deliver services to county residents, and to my fellow commissioners who humbly and honorably represent and serve their constituents.

“As the largest municipality in Cook County, the fate of the City of Chicago and that of Cook County are intricately intertwined. A better, stronger, safer Chicago means a better, stronger, safer Cook County. Our best days are ahead of us, where together we will continue expanding equity, justice, and economic prosperity for all.”

He served on the Cook County board for four years and represented the West Side neighborhoods, including Austin, West Garfield Park and parts of Humboldt Park.

The former public school teacher and teacher’s union organizer was a relative unknown when he entered the mayor’s race.

Johnson, 47, ultimately defeated ex-CPS chief Paul Vallas in the April runoff election.

Johnson ran on his Better Chicago agenda and pledged $800 million in new revenue by taxing wealthy residents and companies to pay for programs to help lower and middle-income Chicagoans.

The incoming mayor will also inherit the challenge of finding ways to house the influx of migrants.

More than 8,000 migrants, most of them from Texas, have been bused to the city since last August.

Johnson’s inner circle will include a city hall veteran as his Chief of Staff and labor leaders.

A new city council will also be sworn in on Monday morning with 13 new members.

In a move to reshape the council, Johnson has proposed shrinking the number of committees from 28 to 20.

The inauguration will start at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the building formerly known as the UIC Pavillion.

He will then host an open house on the fifth floor of city hall at 2 p.m.