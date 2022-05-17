CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill — A Chicago Heights man who threatened President Joe Biden’s inauguration was sentenced to 37 months in jail on Monday.

Louis Capriotti, 47, pleaded guilty last fall to a federal charge of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.

Prosecutors had initially asked the courts that Louis Capriotti, 47, receive a 30-month sentence. The judge said he ruled for more jail time to send a message that the rise in threats against elected officials must stop, however.

Capriotti is convicted of leaving voicemails to a member of Congress, threatening to kill any Democrats who entered the White House on Inauguration Day.

In the Dec. 29, 2020, voicemail, Capriotti stated that if certain individuals “think that Joe Biden is going to put his hand on the Bible and walk into that [expletive] White House on Jan. 20, they’re sadly [expletive] mistaken.”

Another voicemail stated, “We will surround the [expletive] White House and we will kill any [expletive] Democrat that steps on the [expletive] lawn.”

Capriotti has been jailed since January 2021. He will receive credit for time served.