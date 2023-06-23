CHICAGO — 40th Ward Ald. Andre Vasquez said he had a cancerous tumor removed last week.

In a newsletter and on social media, Vasquez said the tumor was found when he went for a check-up for what he thought was a hernia.

On Tuesday, Vasquez said it was confirmed the tumor was cancerous and a stage 1A Seminoma. He said because a CT scan looked normal, it appears he might not need further treatment.

He said he is still planning to set up a long-term plan schedule of check-ins to make sure he continues to heal.

“I am grateful that I was able to catch this to get it addressed, and I want to make sure that others who have any pains or other discomforts get them checked out if you can,” he wrote. “I am fortunate that I have this opportunity to reflect on what I need to do to take care of myself and find a balance the keeps me in good shape to continue doing this work.”

He thanked his staff, neighbors, family and his wife, Valerie, for the support.