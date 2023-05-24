A sitting President and one former marked the passing of iconic singer Tina Turner, who died on Wednesday following a long illness.

Dubbed the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,’ Turner was 83.

In a White House statement, President Joe Biden called Turner a “once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever.”

“Tina’s personal strength was remarkable,” Biden added. “Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers.”

Former President Barack Obama took to Twitter to share his condolences, saying, “Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy.”

The 83-year-old singer died at her home in Küsnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland, after a “long illness,” according to Bernard Doherty of London’s LD Communications. The 12-time Grammy winner voiced iconic hits such as ‘Proud Mary,’ ‘The Best,’ ‘Private Dancer,’ and ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It,’ across a career that spanned decades.

