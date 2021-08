KANKAKEE, Ill. — One of the men killed in a Thursday morning shootout outside the Kankakee County Courthouse had just left a hearing on child sex abuse and pornography charges that were brought against him earlier this year.

Kankakee County court records show that Victor Andrade, 26, was charged last April with one count of criminal sexual abuse of a child less than 5 years old, as well as three counts of possession of child pornography.