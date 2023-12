There are only a couple of days left in 2023. WGN Political Analyst Paul Lisnek joined WGN Evening News to discuss the year in politics including the election of Mayor Brandon Johnson, the Safe-T Act, the city’s migrant crisis, the trial of former alderman Ed Burke, and several national stories that have made the headlines this year.

