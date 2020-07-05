The Role of Social Media and the Spread of Misinformation

More than 3 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, public health officials are having trouble stopping a second wave of the virus in several states. The act of wearing a mask has become part of the nation’s political divide,and the debate over local lockdowns has led to protests across the country.

But, a recent Carnegie Mellon University study suggests nearly half of the online accounts stirring up the conversation around re-opening are fake.

Americans staying at home have been inundated with conflicting messages about the pandemic and who they should believe, and social media companies are facing renewed calls to act, in rooting out misinformation.

Dr. Michael Blight, Assistant Professor of Communication at North Central College, joins Political Report to talk about that and more. You can find Dr. Blight’s recent presentation on this topic here.