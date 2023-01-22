Chicago’s 34th ward got one of the most dramatic makeovers during last year’s remap battle. Moving from the far South Side, the 34th ward now encompasses part of the Fulton River District, the Loop, West Loop, Greektown and Little Italy.

Two candidates are in the running for the vacant seat. They both joined WGN-TV Political Report to talk about their campaigns.

Bill Conway first entered Chicago’s political scene in 2020, during a campaign for Cook County State’s Attorney. He ultimately placed second in the Democratic primary, behind incumbent Kim Foxx. The former prosecutor and Navy veteran is now looking to represent the new 34th ward on City Council.

Jim Ascot is also on the February 28th ballot. He’s worked in real estate for more than 20 years, serving as President of the Chicago Association of Realtors and leading other local groups.