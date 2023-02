A Latino stronghold on the city’s west side, Chicago’s 25th ward includes Pilsen and part of Little Village. It’s now home to a heated race for a seat on City Council, with incumbent Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez seeking a second term.

Sigcho-Lopez has the backing of CTU and other progressive organizations like United Working Families. But lawmakers like Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia and others are backing his opponent, Aida Flores. Both candidates joined WGN-TV Political Report to talk about their campaigns.