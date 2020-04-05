The Impact of COVID-19 on Illinois’ Minority Communities

As cases of coronavirus continue to rise in Illinois, so do concerns over how the pandemic is affecting the state’s already vulnerable minority communities. Data shows immigrants make up a significant portion of those still deemed “essential” workers, but many aren’t eligible for financial help from the federal government.

Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia weighs in on that topic, plus how the 2020 Census will play out.

Then, Chicago Police Board President, Ghian Foreman, discusses Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s pick for Chicago’s new Superintendent.