A hotly contested runoff race is happening on Chicago’s North Side lakefront. The 46th ward seat was left open, when 3-term incumbent Ald. James Cappleman announced he would retire when his current term is up.

The 46th ward covers most of Uptown and Buena Park, from Montrose Beach to Belmont Harbor. The crowded field of six candidates was narrowed to two after the Feb. 28th election, sending Uptown native Angela Clay and former political aide Kim Walz to the April 4th runoff. Both candidates joined WGN-TV Political Report to talk about their campaigns.