For the first time in nearly 25 years, Illinois’ Secretary of State office is up for grabs.

Democrat Jesse White announced his retirement last year, and opened the floodgates for political hopefuls who want to get in front of voters statewide.

On the Republican side, two candidates are vying for the party’s nomination.

State Rep. Dan Brady has represented Central Illinois, including part of Bloomington-Normal, for more than 20 years. He serves on the House Republican leadership team and has long served as a funeral director in his community. Brady says his whole career has led him to this race.

The second Republican in the running for Secretary of State is former state and federal prosecutor, John Milhiser. He’s a part of the slate backed by billionaire Ken Griffin, and he served as U.S. States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois during the Trump administration.

After leaving that post last year, Milhiser took up teaching English and government in Springfield.

He says it’s the students that led him to pursue a statewide office. Listen to his interview below: