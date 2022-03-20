It’s all but certain Chicago’s new ward boundaries will be picked by voters this June.

Negotiations over an updated map have all but stalled at City Hall, and now there will be two options on the ballot. 33 alderpeople have signed on to the so-called “Chicago United” proposal, backed by the council’s Black Caucus and a coalition of other members from across the city.

The Chicago United Map would preserve 17 of the current Black majority wards, while adding another Latino majority ward for a total of 14.

Latino Caucus members have argued the city’s growing Hispanic population deserves more representation, and have already filed a petition for their own proposal, dubbed The People’s Coalition Map.

Both plans would create the city’s first ever Asian American majority ward.

8th Ward Ald. Michelle Harris and chair of the City Council Rules Committee joins WGN-TV Political Report to discuss the long – and pricey – road ahead.