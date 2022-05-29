Two members of Illinois’ Congressional delegation are battling it out for who will represent the new 6th Congressional district. Sean Casten, the district’s two-term incumbent, is facing a challenge from colleague Marie Newman, drawn out of her own seat during a contentious redistricting process.

The new district has shifted Southeast, to cover suburban Elmhurst, Downers Grove, and Orland Park. The new boundaries also capture Western Springs and dip into Chicago to grab part of the Beverly and Mt. Greenwood neighborhoods.

Shortly after the new map was approved in Springfield, Marie Newman announced she would challenge incumbent Casten for his seat in the June 28th primary. Casten flipped the current 6th district for Democrats back in 2018, beating 6-term incumbent Peter Roskam. Since taking office, Casten has labeled himself as a moderate that’s able to connect with voters from across the political spectrum.

This isn’t the first time Marie Newman has had to prove herself to Democratic primary voters in Illinois. She unseated then-Rep. Dan Lipinski in 2020, in part by taking aim at his status as one of the last pro-life Democrats on Capitol Hill. Her current 3rd Congressional district was dismantled by the Democrat-led legislature last fall, in order to create the state’s second Latino-majority seat. But Newman argues her progressive agenda and connection to voters in the new 6th Congressional district, make her a better fit.

Democrat Charles Hughes of Chicago is also running in the June 28th primary. There are six Republicans competing for the change to flip the district back from blue to red. That list includes Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau, Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso, Niki Conforti, Scott Kaspar, Rob Cruz, and Catherine O’Shea.