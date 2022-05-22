Illinois’ new 3rd Congressional district was carved out by democrats at the statehouse last fall, in an effort to create a second Latino stronghold, to match the state’s growing population.

The redrawn district picks up typically progressive parts of Chicago’s Northwest side, from Logan Square to Belmont Cragin, then curves north towards Elk Grove Village and dips west through Bensenville and Addison out to West Chicago.



The June 28th Democratic primary pits two powerful elected officials against each other. The first is 36th ward Alderman Gil Villegas, currently in the middle of his second term on City Council and serving a chair of the Latino Caucus. Villegas says he considers himself a pragmatic progressive who could work towards compromise on Capitol Hill.



State Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Chicago) is also hoping to make the jump from Springfield to Washington. A member of the state legislature since 2018, Ramirez says it’s her progressive agenda that will better represent voters from the new 3rd district.

Juan Aguirre and Iymen Chehade are also running in the June 28th Democratic primary. Republican Justin Bureau is running unopposed.