Monday is the last day of this Supreme Court session. Some landmark decisions came down in the past few weeks, as well as some surprise rulings.
Robert Shapiro is a constitutional law professor at Saint Xavier University.
He recaps the closing term of the court and look at what cases could come up next term.
Prof Robert Shapiro on Supreme Court session ending
