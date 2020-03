Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this edition of Political Report, WGN speaks with Illinois Manufacturing Association President Mark Denzler to discuss how manufacturing companies are stepping up during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Then, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood joins the show to discuss the congressional response to the outbreak and more.

Finally, Paul and Tahman take a look Ed Burke and how he's on the ropes to lose his 14th Ward committeeman position.

