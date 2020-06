Two weeks after the death of George Floyd, protestors continue to fill the streets of Chicago.

This week on Political Report, a panel of six community leaders discuss race and inequality in Chicago, as well as the path forward for the city and the nation.



Joining Paul and Tahman are: Chicago Urban League President Karen Freeman-Wilson, State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago), Alderman Walter Burnett, Pastor Donovan Price, activist Ja’Mal Green and political strategist Maze Jackson.