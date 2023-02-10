Reporter Paul Lisnek joins WGN Evening News to discuss the latest in local and national political news.

Among the topics, Lisnek discusses President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, the latest on an additional document with classified markings being discovered at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence and where the Chicago mayoral race stands less than three weeks away from Election Day.

The Political Report airs Sundays at 9 a.m. on WGN-TV.

