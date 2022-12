Political reporter Paul Lisnek joins WGN Evening News to discuss the long-awaited release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

“The Democrats will face a lot of heat, to be honest with you, because ‘why are you releasing them now?'” Lisnek said. “He’s no longer president. But I think there’s an answer to that, which is, he is a candidate for president again and he has announced.”

