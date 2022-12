Political reporter Paul Lisnek joins WGN Evening News to discuss the Jan. 6 panel urging the Justice Department to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump for the 2021 Capitol insurrection.

“I think they had to do it,” Lisnek said of the panel’s decision. “But on the flip side of that, if you’re the DOJ, you don’t want this to look political.”

