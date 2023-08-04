CHICAGO — WGN Political Analyst Paul Lisnek joined WGN Evening News to discuss several big stories from the week.

The topics include the latest on former President Donald Trump’s indictments in the Jan. 6, classified documents, election turnover, hush money case, and President Biden’s involvement in Trump’s legal issues.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

Also, Lisnek previewed his upcoming exclusive interview with Chicago’s former mayor Lori Lightfoot that airs this Sunday on WGN-TV Political Report.

Tune in Sunday mornings for WGN-TV Political Report.