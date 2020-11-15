Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico Weighs in on COVID-19 Surge, New Mitigations

With Election Day in the rearview mirror, Illinois officials are turning their attention back to combatting a second surge of COVID-19. The state’s daily case count is reaching record highs, with no signs of slowing down. This week, Governor J.B. Pritzker pleaded with local leaders to help enforce stricter mitigations. But, some are still pushing back, saying the restrictions will be the end of the road for many small businesses.

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico joins WGN-TV Political Report with his take.