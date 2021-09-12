Lasting Impact of September 11th, 20 Years Later

20 years removed from the deadly terror attacks on September 11th, 2001 – just half of Americans say the U.S. is safer from terror threats, than it was before.

The solemn anniversary comes just weeks after U.S. troops withdrew from Afghanistan, ending our longest war. September 11th has impacted every part of our American life, and that Washington Post/ABC poll shows 46% now say the country has changed for the worse over the last two decades. Joining WGN-TV Political Report is Robert Pape, professor of political science at the University of Chicago and director of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats.