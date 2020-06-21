Illinois GOP Pushes Back on Group Meeting Restrictions

Across the nation, local governments are trying to reconcile the relationship between the community members and the police. Since the death of George Floyd, protests have given way to policy changes in several cities. The Minneapolis board of education ended its contract with police, and so did officials in Denver.

But, a similar effort here in Chicago was sent to legislative purgatory during the last City Council meeting. Chicago public schools currently has a $33 million contract with CPD, and advocates want that money to be re-allocated to direct education efforts. Mayor Lori Lightfoot opposes the measure, claiming it's just a matter of keeping schools safe.