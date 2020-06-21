Illinois GOP Pushes Back on Group Meeting Restrictions

The battle over Governor J.B. Pritzker’s emergency orders, continues.

The Illinois republican party and three local g-o-p committees are now suing, over their right to assemble. Lawyers argue religious groups and protests have been exempt from the governors’ rule that in-person meetings must be kept under 10 people. They’re also asking a federal judge to rule on the governor’s ability to issue multiple disaster declarations throughout the pandemic.

Illinois Republican Party Chairman, Tim Schneider, joins Political Report to discuss.

