A year and a half after the state’s stay at home order, the effects of the pandemic’s economic slow down are still be felt, especially in the housing market – from renters who lost their jobs, to landlords who can’t keep up with mortgages without rent payments coming in.

But with COVID-19 mitigations all but gone, a ban on carrying out evictions across Illinois is about to expire.

Jessica Ryan, General Counsel for the Chicagoland Apartment Association, joins WGN-TV Political Report to discuss.