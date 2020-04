Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Illinois) discusses his position on the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group put together by the White House.

Then, State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Westmont) weighs in on the state’s response thus far, as well as the growing outbreak in Illinois’ nursing homes.

Later, we check in with Alexa Van Brunt of the MacArthur Justice Center at Northwestern to talk about their push to keep Cook County Jail detainees safe from the spread of coronavirus.