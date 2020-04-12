WATCH LIVE
WGN Morning News

How Federal Help will Hit Illinois

Political Report
Posted: / Updated:

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois), discusses the state and national response to the coronavirus outbreak. Plus, insight into the federal stimulus package. 

Then, Alderman Rod Sawyer discusses the disproportionate number of COVID-19 related deaths in Chicago’s black community. 

The Democratic Presidential campaign has come to a virtual halt during the pandemic, and now the field of candidates has narrowed to one. Chicago Tribune columnist, Clarence Page, discusses the emerging race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News