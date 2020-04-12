How Federal Help will Hit Illinois

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois), discusses the state and national response to the coronavirus outbreak. Plus, insight into the federal stimulus package.

Then, Alderman Rod Sawyer discusses the disproportionate number of COVID-19 related deaths in Chicago’s black community.

The Democratic Presidential campaign has come to a virtual halt during the pandemic, and now the field of candidates has narrowed to one. Chicago Tribune columnist, Clarence Page, discusses the emerging race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.