This week, Governor J.B. Pritzker started ringing alarm bells over what he called a financial "nightmare scenario." Early estimates show Illinois has lost most than $6.5billion in revenue, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But with negotiations over federal funding stalled on Capitol Hill, Governor Pritzker says he's left with few choices but finding ways to cut spending.

Illinois' fiscal future hangs in the balance, depending not only on Congress, but also on voters this November. The very first thing you'll see on the ballot is a proposed change to the state's constitution, shifting Illinois from a flat income tax, to a graduated tax rate.