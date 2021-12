ST JOHN, Ind. — An officer in Indiana's heroic actions saved the lives of two young children after the car they were riding in crashed into a retention pond Sunday.

Police said Lake County Indiana Sherriff’s police were conducting a traffic stop around 11:30 p.m. During the stop, a man who had a warrant out for his arrest ran from the scene. A woman who was also in the car, jumped in the driver’s seat and drove off. Authorities pursued the car in a high-speed chase.