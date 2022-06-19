For the first time in nearly 25 years, Illinois’ Secretary of State office is up for grabs.

Democrat Jesse White announced his retirement last year, and opened the floodgates for political hopefuls who want to get in front of voters statewide.

In the Democratic primary, four candidates are vying for the party’s nomination.

After a decade-long hiatus from political office, former Illinois Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias is hoping to win over voters again with plans to modernize the Secretary of State office.

David Moore has been alderman of Chicago’s 17th ward for nearly seven years, representing parts of the South Side on City Council. Moore has deep roots across Illinois, and now he says he’s ready to take his platform statewide.