Clean Energy Deal Inches Forward, Senate Vote Set for Monday



In the late hours of Thursday evening, lawmakers in the Illinois house managed to break a months-long stalemate. Now, a clean energy deal that keeps two nuclear plants open and hits some of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s climate goals is halfway to becoming law in Illinois.

Monday, the Senate will head back to the Statehouse for a second time to do their part.

The vote comes on the same day that Exelon has threatened to close it’s Byron nuclear plant – without the bailout money they need. Joining WGN-TV Political Report is State Representative Ann Williams, Chair of the House Energy and Environment committee and a Democrat representing Chicago’s north side.