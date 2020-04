As we navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all eyes have turned to our political leaders. With residents staying at home, those in charge are left with immense power to decide how to proceed in this unprecedented time.

This week, the debate on how far those powers can go hit Chicago’s City Council. Alderman Gilbert Villegas joins Political Report to discuss.

Later in the show, a spotlight on the debate over sending federal funding to financially struggling states like Illinois.