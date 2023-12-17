In just eight months, Democrats will descend on Chicago to solidify their presidential nominee and rally supporters before election day. But, there’s still a lot of work to get done before the 2024 convention doors open on August 19th.

Christy George, 2024 DNC Host Committee Executive Director, and Mo Green, Senior Director of Civic and Community Engagement, joined Tahman Bradley on WGN-TV Political Report to talk about how they are preparing for the four-day event.

Organizers are looking to recruit 12,000 volunteers to lend a hand before and during the convention. The first information session for anyone interested in participating will be held over Zoom on Monday, December 18th at 6p.m. CT.

For more information, visit Chicago2024.com.