At least a dozen City Council races are moving to the April 4th runoff, with a number of mail in ballots still waiting to be counted. Three of the four council members appointed by Mayor Lightfoot find themselves still on the campaign trail, including Ald. Timmy Knudsen in the 43rd Ward.

The 43rd ward covers most of Lincoln Park on the north side, as well as parts of old town and the gold coast along the lakefront. The field of six candidates has been narrowed down to Knudsen— who was appointed in September to take the place of retiring incumbent Michele Smith—and Sheffield Neighborhood Association President, Brian Comer. The candidates joined WGN-TV Political Report to talk about their campaigns.