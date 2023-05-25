It’s one of the first things you see when you get anywhere near Six Flags Great America.

Sky Trek Tower stands tall near the entrance of the park. The Intamin Gyro Tower attraction takes guests up 285 feet in the air, slowly rotating and offering incredible views of the park and the entire Lake County area. At a total height of 330 feet, Sky Trek is the tallest free-standing structure in the county.

The attraction opened in 1977, just one year after Great America first opened their gates in 1976. For many visitors, Sky Trek became somewhat of a tradition to either kickstart a day at the park and create a game plan of what to do next, or it was their family’s final ride after a long day of riding roller coasters.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Great America eventually reopened, social distancing rules were still in effect. Unfortunately, the tight quarters inside the Sky Trek ride vehicle meant it couldn’t open. It’s been sitting empty for the last four years, guests wondering when or if the ride would ever reopen.

After an offseason of work, the maintenance team at Six Flags Great America says Sky Trek is finally ready to welcome riders once again. They invited to take one of the first spins up the giant tower.

In addition to that, they asked me if I would like to see what it’s like to climb to the top, where they work on the ride’s motors and raise and lower the giant American flag. The crew stopped the ride at the top, we climbed out and into the center tower of Sky Trek. I was able to see the staircase to the bottom, those motors that make the ride work and that flagpole at the very top of the attraction. You can see video from that experience in my story above.

I am told the park is on track to welcome riders back to Sky Trek Tower this Saturday, May 27th. Should that change, I will keep you updated on my social media accounts. You can follow me on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The park was also working to record a new audio track that will tell riders all about the attractions in the park and other sights around the area.

Here are more photos from my visit earlier this month!

View from the cabin looking out over the park. Superman is celebrating 20 years this season. You get a great view of the ride from Sky Trek. A look down the staircase inside the center column of Sky Trek Tower. A few of the signatures on the inside wall of the tower. Some of the messages employees have written on the walls over the years. A wide shot of the interior wall of the attraction. The American flag on Sky Trek is the size of a three car garage. A look straight down from the top of the tower. A bucket list experience to climb to the top of Sky Trek Tower. A ladder to the top of the flag pole, where crews climb to replace the flashing light bulb on top. Handwritten notes near the motors of the attraction. Sky Trek Tower weighs a total of 200 tons! At 330 feet tall, it is the tallest free-standing structure in Lake County, Illinois. A vintage photo of Sky Trek Tower from 1977