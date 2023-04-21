Six Flags Great America kicks off its 2023 season this Saturday.

We were in Gurnee earlier this week to see firsthand all of the work being done throughout the park. Crews have been repainting and remodeling many of the buildings, facades and structures throughout the park. We spoke with Rachel Kendziora, a communications specialist at Six Flags, about everything the park is working on for the new season. You can see our full report in the player above.

Additions, changes and improvements you will see at Great America this year include:

Events and Festivals

“Flavors of the World Festival” including food items from around the world, happening in June and July

“Neon Nights Festival” night parade happening select dates in June, July and August.

“Viva La Fiesta Festival” happening select days in August.

New Food Items

Loaded nachos at Macho Nacho featuring steak, chicken, brisket or vegetarian.

Chicken and waffles served with warm syrup.

Bubble Tea Station featuring bubble tea beverages and smoothies.

New flavors of Dole Soft Serve.

16 seasonal beers on tap at new Mission Beer Garden in Southwest Territory.

Enhancements throughout the park

Fresh paint on many structures throughout the park.

Two new shaded areas in Southwest Territory.

Nearly 90 new benches throughout the park.

A few notes:

Sky Trek Tower Re-opening?

The park’s observation ride Sky Trek Tower has been closed for a few years. This is the tall observation ride found near the entrance of the park. I asked officials if the ride would be re-opening. They tell me that they are working hard to make it happen but right now there is no timetable on it. I will keep you updated on this!

Moose Burger Lodge Renovation

The Moose Burger Lodge in the Yukon Territory of the park is undergoing a big renovation and transformation into a BBQ restaurant with a new smoker. Work is still underway. The location won’t open until late in the 2023 season.

Major new ride in the future?

This is the question many of us have been asking – when will Six Flags Great America get a major new attraction or roller coaster? Officials aren’t saying much. However, two attractions have been removed from the park map this year – Buccaneer Battle and Dare Devil Dive. I asked Rachel about that and future possibilities. She says:

“We are always looking at different ways to expand our ride product. If you see a couple things missing from the map, just know we’re always looking for ways to expand in those areas. You might see something pop up in the next couple of years, hopefully sooner.”

In other words – stay tuned – but nothing to announce quite yet.

Six Flags Great America opens for the season on Saturday, April 22nd. The Hurricane Harbor water park will open for the season on Saturday, May 27th.

You can find more information about tickets, passes, hours and more at SixFlags.com/GreatAmerica.