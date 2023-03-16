It was 2017 when Disney officials took the stage at their D23 Convention and announced that a new roller coaster, TRON Lightcycle / Run, would be coming to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park. In just a few weeks, The Grid is ready to make its debut.

TRON is a launching, motorcycle style coaster that sends riders – or what they call users – through a digital world. You are on Team Blue as it faces off against Team Orange. As you zip around the interior show building, you race around screens and other visual effects. This ride is pretty much identical to the TRON roller coaster at Shanghai Disneyland. That ride opened in 2016.

Here are some things to know about what is easily the most intense roller coaster at the Magic Kingdom.

THE SPEED

Disney has not revealed the official speed of the launch on TRON. They have only said that this is the fastest roller coaster in all Disney Parks, along with its sister coaster in Shanghai. If you’re wondering if its a launch you can handle, I would compare the intensity to the Rock N Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. TRON does not have any inversions, however.

THE CANOPY

When TRON launches outside of its building, riders soar under a giant, 50,000 square foot canopy. This canopy features 1,200 LED lights that are programmed to choreograph with the soundtrack from the TRON: Legacy film. That makes TRON an attraction that has to be seen and preferably ridden at night. There is plenty of space to walk around the structure and watch the lights and music at work. And yes, why not snap a selfie or two?

THE VISUAL EFFECTS

Users are “digitized” into the world of TRON before you enter the station area. Everything is in a glow of blue. The lightcycles themselves glow, which makes every seat on this ride spectacular. If you sit in the front, you get a front row seat to all of the visual effects in the building as you race through. If you sit in the back, you can watch the glowing lightcycles in front of you zip around the corners.

THE SOUND

As I mentioned above, the score from the TRON: Legacy movie is featured heavily all over the ride. If you love Daft Punk, you will love hearing their music blasting from your ride vehicle as you race through the ride. It’s LOUD, as you can hear from my full ride in the player above.

THE RIDE VEHICLE

The lightcycle is a motorcycle style seat. In my report above, I gave a detailed look at how the seating system works. If you are worried that it might not be a fit for you, there are a few test seats outside of the attraction. If it’s not a fit, you can opt for the accessible seating at the back of some of the trains. In those seats you sit upright instead of on a motorbike. These seats aren’t available on every train, so there is a possibility of waiting longer if there are multiple guests looking to ride in those seats.

OVERALL THOUGHTS

TRON is one of the most unique roller coaster attractions I have experienced. At just about 90 seconds total, its not the longest ride, but I’m not sure how much longer I would have liked to be sitting in that position. The launch, the lighting, the effects and the sound make it one of the premiere roller coaster experiences out there, and easily one of the most thrilling attractions Disney Parks has ever made. It’s a must ride experience.

TRON opens to the public on April 4th. It will feature a virtual boarding group system when it opens, meaning you won’t be able to just show up and wait in line. You will have to acquire a boarding group through the Walt Disney World app first. You can learn more on the official Disney World site here.