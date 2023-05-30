America’s largest water park has opened for the season with a splash of color.

Noah’s Ark in the Wisconsin Dells has dozens of waterslides and other water-themed attractions. One of those slides has gotten an upgrade. It was first called Dark Voyage, with riders in a large raft traveling through a pitch black tunnel. Then they changed the name to Flying Gecko and gave it a paint job. This year, it has yet another name – and a new experience.

It’s now called Chameleon. Noah’s Ark added 74 color-changing lights to the tunnel along with eight speakers. The park has selected a handful of songs that will play as riders race through the water, the lights programmed to change with each song. That means each ride experience will be a little bit different.

I was out at the park prior to their opening day to give the ride a spin. You can see my TV segment of that ride in the player above. My full experience can be seen here.

Noah’s Ark opens for daily operations on Thursday, June 1st. You can see their full schedule of operations and pricing on their website here.