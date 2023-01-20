Every January, the American Coaster Enthusiasts holds their No Coaster Con event. Representatives from theme parks across the country travel to Rosemont to present all of the things they are working on. If you’re a big fan of amusement parks or roller coasters, it’s a time to gather with other people who share your interests, and to mingle with representatives from different parks and ask all of the questions that might be on your mind.

This year, there were presentations from 14 different theme parks across the country, along with a few manufacturers and a presentation from the National Roller Coaster Museum. I talked to quite a few of the reps about what they are working on for 2023 and beyond. You can watch clips from my interviews with them in the WGN Morning News story I put together above.

If you want to learn more about the parks we discussed in the segment, here are some links to their websites below!

Santa’s Village in East Dundee, Illinois

They will have a new family roller coaster called Farmer’s Fling debuting this season.

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois

Our home park is offering some new festivals this season, including a Mardi Gras festival.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio and Six Flags Over Georgia

Both of these Six Flags parks are adding a new family roller coaster. It is a single-rail racing coaster with LED lighting in the middle of the track.

Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio

They are adding a new boardwalk area with a Wild Mouse spinning roller coaster and a Grand Pavilion overlooking Lake Erie. They also announced their Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster will be reimagined and re-open in 2024.

Kings Island in Mason, Ohio

They are brining in a few new spinning flat rides that are new versions of old classics.

Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

The park is adding a new launching family roller coaster called Big Bear Mountain. It will be the longest roller coaster in the park with some on board audio.

Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana

The family-run park is continuing their drone show at night and adding even more drones.

Raging Waves in Yorkville, Illinois

Illinois’s largest water park is gearing up for another summer season and will start construction on a new attraction coming in 2024. They having unveiled what that will be quite yet, but look for some teases to start dropping later this summer.

If you’d like to learn more about the American Coaster Enthusiasts, you can find their website here.

I’ll have more of my interviews with the parks on my social media accounts in the coming days and weeks as we get closer to the 2023 season! You can follow me on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.