Massive ‘Iron Gwazi’ roller coaster makes its debut at Busch Gardens Tampa

It’s the moment roller coaster enthusiasts have been waiting since 2020 for.

Iron Gwazi is making its debut at Busch Gardens Tampa.

“What’s the big deal?” you might ask. At 206 feet tall, Iron Gwazi is the tallest hybrid coaster in North America. It has a 91-degree beyond vertical first drop with a top speed of 76mph.

Iron Gwazi didn’t always feature so much iron. It was once known as Gwazi, a wooden roller coaster at Busch Gardens. The coaster got pretty rough over time, so Busch Gardens hired Rocky Mountain Construction to come in and replace that wood track with their signature “I-Box” steel track.

With that new steel track, RMC is able to make these classic wooden coaster do things they don’t normally do, like go upside down multiple times. The new Iron Gwazi is much taller and faster than the original with all kinds of new out-of-your-seat elements. The ride was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

I will be riding it for the first time and I’m bringing along a friend – WGN Morning News weather anchor Paul Konrad. It’s been quite a while since he has been on a roller coaster and he certainly has never been on one quite like this. We will post our ride here after it airs.

Iron Gwazi officially opens to the public on March 11. Busch Gardens will have special pass holder preview days starting on February 13th. You can find more information on their website here.