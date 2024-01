A popular ride at Silver Dollar City in Missouri made its final journey this weekend.

Fire In the Hole is getting an upgrade in 2024.

Our chief roller coaster correspondent Marcus Leshock talked about the ride and the plans for the future.

KOLR has more on the story too.

